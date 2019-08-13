Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17655 Henderson Pass

Listed at $947/month, this 653-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 17655 Henderson Pass.

In the furnished residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

5100 USAA Blvd., #1413

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 5100 USAA Blvd., #1413. It's listed for $905/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

2555 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop

Check out this 970-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 2555 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop. It's listed for $906/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

