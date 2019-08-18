According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Oak Park - Northwood are hovering around $950, compared to ann $865 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on an Oak Park - Northwood rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 7834 Broadway St., is listed for $900/month.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 33 Lynn Batts Lane, which, at 690 square feet, is going for $925/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom address, situated at 7426 Robin Rest Drive, is listed for $1,895/month for its 1,596 square feet.

The unit includes in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

