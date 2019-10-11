Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some adorable pups near you up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rose, Labrador retriever

Ham Ham, collie

Hocus, shepherd mix

Sam, bloodhound

Lizzo, bloodhound

Boots, Jack Russell terrier and chihuahua mix

