Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups,' to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Diego, domestic shorthair mix

0ff36f2c-0928-4205-9dc4-ff94973e4ebe

Elvira, domestic

4e5cf67e-f23d-4394-b280-1ca0d7066cda

Shirley, domestic

3734683d-0b7c-4ac9-86be-cbfbb9a9eb66

Louie, domestic shorthair

052de5df-f87b-4d3f-b1c7-a6555212aba8

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.