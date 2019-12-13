Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Beeswax, collie and Australian cattle dog mix

Harry, collie and Australian shepherd mix

Garry, collie

Prim, Labrador retriever and Plott hound mix

Preta, Labrador retriever mix

Hazel, Labrador retriever and shar-pei mix

Scrabble, Labrador retriever

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.