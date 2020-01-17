Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shamu, hound and pit bull terrier mix

f175a943-b013-430a-b593-da221808881d

Dice, hound and pit bull terrier mix

c07e5dcb-14a8-4be5-8cff-6349571ae894

Choccy, hound and pit bull terrier mix

a833d7fc-17ae-47e1-af02-dad6159ce474

Scout, terrier and husky mix

cbd5feac-34e5-4b78-91e0-2c6eeec9aabb

Oprah Dogfrey, Labrador retriever

776f406a-260a-4349-8df2-0f5e71fe9aeb

Zito, Plott hound

78b13a91-af69-4a22-82c3-420164fb9f82

Charley, Plott hound

11b374db-0552-40ee-b74b-cfc065073a3f

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.