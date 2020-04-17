Photos: Petfinder

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sammy, border collie mix

Sammy is a male border collie mix staying at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Sammy is a social animal — he'll get along great with your other dogs. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Tara, spitz and chow chow mix

Tara is a female spitz and chow chow mix being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Tara loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. Tara is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Bobby, Shih Tzu

Bobby is a male Shih Tzu dog in the care of VUN-VEQ Rescue.

Bobby is friendly as can be, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Bobby is already neutered and vaccinated. Bobby is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Baby, terrier mix

Baby is a female terrier mix being kept at VUN-VEQ Rescue.

Baby likes to socialize — she'll get along great with other dogs, cats and kids. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She is already house-trained.

Mary Lou, terrier

Mary Lou is a female terrier dog currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Mary Lou is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. Mary Lou is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Olivia, black mouth cur and shepherd mix

Olivia is a darling female black mouth cur and shepherd mix in the care of Heart of Texas SPCA.

Olivia needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. Olivia is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Gracie, greyhound and vizsla mix

Gracie is a charming female greyhound and vizsla mix currently residing at Heart of Texas SPCA.

Gracie will get along great with your other dogs. Gracie is looking for a home without small children. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

