Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shelby, Great Pyrenees

ef691465-57ef-47d0-aaaa-57d3b283a771

Bravo, German shepherd and Belgian shepherd mix

c02aeefc-7b8b-443e-a02c-977f9af58f42

Bowie, dachshund

27e411f0-38b3-4ee6-8b69-35d2e59f8edf

Cheeky, American Staffordshire terrier mix

c2374889-ed8f-4437-9217-b5bc88579482

Mator, Labrador retriever and American Staffordshire terrier mix

1207c241-d3b6-4755-b6ce-a7d9c87e0478

Toby, chihuahua

6e4bd619-86cd-408a-9a94-d18e9ce41368

Marge, dachshund

8cdbf63d-366e-46a1-bc83-5df6c809cf08

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.