Start your day off right with some pictures of furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Oreo, American shorthair

Oreo is a male American shorthair cat currently residing at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S foster based rescue).

Oreo is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with dogs. He's already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Apply to adopt Oreo today at Petfinder.

Purrseus, domestic shorthair

Purrseus is a charming male domestic shorthair cat being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Purrseus loves other cats. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Fear not: He is already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Purrseus today at Petfinder.

Kelly Jr Cp, domestic shorthair

Kelly Jr is a female domestic shorthair cat being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Kelly Jr loves other cats. She is looking for a dog-free household. San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. Good news: She's already house-trained. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed.

Read more about Kelly Jr on Petfinder.

Stripe, American shorthair

Stripe is a sweet male American shorthair cat currently residing at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Stripe loves other cats, dogs and kids. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Stripe is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Read more about how to adopt Stripe on Petfinder.

Cooper, domestic

Cooper is a male domestic cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He has been vaccinated.

Read more about Cooper on Petfinder.

Baloo, domestic shorthair

Baloo is a lovable male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He's neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Apply to adopt Baloo today at Petfinder.

Christmas, domestic shorthair

Christmas is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed.

Apply to adopt Christmas today at Petfinder.

