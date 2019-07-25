Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ragu, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Harley, Australian cattle dog mix

Sable, Labrador retriever mix

Kate Moss, Labrador retriever

Lisa, Labrador retriever mix

Hazel, Jack Russell terrier mix

