Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cookie, domestic shorthair

Kelly, calico mix

Hope, domestic

Clovis, domestic

Loki, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Layla, Siamese

