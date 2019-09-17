From a running clinic to a lecture about deep space, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Calming the chaos: Understanding the personalities in your home

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, 16101 Henderson Pass

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Good form running clinic

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Filling Your Cup

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Connect+Ability at Warm Springs, 5101 Medical Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lecture: Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, 102 Mabry Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Special Education 101

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Any Baby Can, 217 Howard St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.