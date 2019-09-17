From a running clinic to a lecture about deep space, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.
Calming the chaos: Understanding the personalities in your home
From the event description:
When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, 16101 Henderson Pass
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Good form running clinic
From the event description:
When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Fleet Feet, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Filling Your Cup
From the event description:
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Connect+Ability at Warm Springs, 5101 Medical Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lecture: Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective
From the event description:
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, 102 Mabry Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Special Education 101
From the event description:
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Any Baby Can, 217 Howard St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
