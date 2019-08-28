Looking to mix things up this week? From a Nike Gear Up event to a luncheon to celebrate local businesses, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

THCA Topping Off Ceremony

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9-10 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nike XC Gear Up

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bexar County African-American Business Celebration Luncheon

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine LLC, 2026 Austin Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Night With Crafty Chica: Honor Your Maestra!

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, #1773

Admission: $5-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hawthorne Heights & Emery

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $23-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.