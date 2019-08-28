Looking to mix things up this week? From a Nike Gear Up event to a luncheon to celebrate local businesses, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
THCA Topping Off Ceremony
When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9-10 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive
Admission: Free
Nike XC Gear Up
When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152
Admission: Free
Bexar County African-American Business Celebration Luncheon
When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine LLC, 2026 Austin Highway
Admission: Free
A Night With Crafty Chica: Honor Your Maestra!
When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5:30-10 p.m.
Where: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, #1773
Admission: $5-$10
Hawthorne Heights & Emery
When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Admission: $23-$25
