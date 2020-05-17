Cuddly canines to adopt in San Antonio

Bring home one of these cute animals available at local shelters.

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lobo, border collie and shepherd mix

Milly, chihuahua

Chewy, hound and boxer mix

Rosa, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Walter, flat-coated retriever