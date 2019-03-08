Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Thor is a male pit bull terrier currently housed at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S.).

Thor loves other dogs and cats, but he would prefer a home without small children. Good news: He's already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered.

Thor's current caretakers say:

Read more about how to adopt Thor on Petfinder.

Diesel is a sweet male Australian shepherd dog currently housed at Footbridge Foundation.

Diesel is happy to keep company with other dogs. He's neutered, he has all his shots, and he's already house-trained.

Read more about Diesel on Petfinder.

Parker is a charming male hound and Saint Bernard mix staying at Footbridge Foundation.

Parker loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your cats, dogs and children. He is already vaccinated, neutered and house-trained.

Notes from Parker's caretakers:

Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

Moo Moo is a female Shih Tzu mix staying at Missy's Haven Canine Rescue.

Moo Moo loves to socialize — she's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. Have no fear: She is already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

A notes from Moo Moo:

Read more about how to adopt Moo Moo on Petfinder.

Jazzy is a female Shih Tzu staying at Poquita Paws Rescue.

Jazzy gets along well with other dogs and cats. Poquita Paws Rescue, however, thinks she will do best in a home without small children. No need to worry: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

From Jazzy's current caretaker:

Read more about how to adopt Jazzy on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.