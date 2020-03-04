Photos: Petfinder

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Scruffy, terrier and Cairn terrier mix

Scruffy is a charming male terrier and Cairn terrier puppy being kept at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Scruffy is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with other dogs, cats and children. He's already house-trained. Scruffy has been vaccinated.

Here's what Scruffy's friends at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary think of him:

Read more about how to adopt Scruffy on Petfinder.

Olive, Labrador retriever and border collie mix

Olive is a sweet female Labrador retriever and border collie puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Olive will get along great with your children, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Olive has been vaccinated.

Olive's current caretakers say:

Read more about Olive on Petfinder.

Kiwi, Labrador retriever mix

Kiwi is an adorable female Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Apply to adopt Kiwi today at Petfinder.

Cote, terrier mix

Cote is a male terrier puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Cote is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. He has had all his shots.

Here's what Cote's has to say :

Read more about Cote on Petfinder.

