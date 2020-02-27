Craving French food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable crepe restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Crepeccino

Topping the list is Crepeccino. Located at 5500 Babcock Road, Suite 104, the creperie, which offers desserts, gelato and more, is the highest-rated cheap restaurant to score crepes in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp.



'We are a locally-owned crêperie & café in San Antonio, Texas,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'We specialize in coffee, chocolate, sweet and savory crepes, waffles and gelato!'

2. Crepelandia

Next up is Tobin Hill's Crepelandia, situated at 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 106. With four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the creperie and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.



'Chef Marissa Schaeffer is a Yankee born in Connecticut, raised in Massachusetts and then kidnapped off to Texas for her child-rearing and husband-wrangling years,' the business states on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. 'She went to culinary school at Johnson & Wales University.'

As to what the business is known for, 'Feeding the crepe-starved masses of San Antonio since 2012,' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Everything we make here is gluten-free, fresh and made to order. We use fresh ingredients right from the market as things come in and out of season.'

3. The Crepe Addiction

The Crepe Addiction, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, Suite 328, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced creperie and pan Asian spot, which offers bubble tea and more, five stars out of 40 reviews.



'...We are serving Chinese crepes, sweet crepe, bento and Asian-style eats, including Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken, pork katsu, takoyaki, authentic bubble tea and more,' it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

