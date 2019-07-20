Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?
From an evening at a spa under a full moon to a breakfast with local orthopedic surgeons, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Warriors 2 Soulmate
When: Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Endeavors, 6363 De Zavala Road
Admission: Free
The Weekend Athlete!
When: Saturday, July 20, 9-10 a.m.
Where: CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center, 8703 Bandera Road
Admission: Free
Glow: A Night at Loma de Vida
When: Saturday, July 20, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, 16641 La Cantera Parkway
Admission: $75
