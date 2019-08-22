If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From alternative to hip-hop and rap, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.