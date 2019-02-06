So you're hot.

(Don't get any ideas, I'm talking about the temperature.)

Before you turn on the air conditioning, there are some simple maintenance tips that can save you from facing a big repair bill.

First, change your filter.

John Ross with Rocky Top Heating and Air says it's best to do it once a month or whenever they get dirty.

"If you buy them white and it’s kind of dingy grey then you know it’s dirty," he said. "A lot of people think that if you hold it up and you see light through the filter then it’s clean. That’s not the case. If you shine a light across that filter then you can see all the dirt that’s built up on it."

If you don't change your filter regularly it can get clogged and lead to your unit "freezing up," he said.

Next, you might want to consider cleaning out your condensation tube.

Because of the moisture that comes from your air conditioning unit, your condensation drain is a perfect environment for mold to form.

Ross recommends a capful of bleach every once in a while to flush that through the system.

Finally, watch where you mow.

Yes, mow.

"People blow the grass right towards that condenser," Ross said. "And that grass and dirt gets sucked in there. Clogs it up. It’s not cooling because you can’t condense the coolant into a liquid. You have to make a service call."

Instead, he says just blow the clippings away from the AC unit. If you need to clean off the outside coils, don't use a brush. Instead, he recommends lightly rinsing it with a hose.