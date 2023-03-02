The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive

Experts say it can kill up to 80% of oak trees it manages to infect.

SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.

Duff said the fungus's destructive capabilities were already on display in Hollywood Park, where an infection spread a quarter of a mile to affect trees on 150 different properties. Duff said oak wilt kills 80% of the oak trees it infects.

Oak wilt is caused by the fungus Bretziella fagacearum, but Duff said it is most commonly spread by tiny sap-feeding beetles that work their way into oak trees. The beetles will take advantage of freshly cut trees to get inside. Once the fungus takes effect, however, it can spread between trees through their roots.

"It moves from one tree to the next through interconnected roots. So once it starts, it is really difficult to stop," Duff said.

Fortunately, there is a fairly easy solution. If fresh cuts are covered up, the beetles can't take advantage of them. Duff said there are special commercial tree wound dressings that can be used for this, but any latex paint will do the trick.

"You can use regular house hold paint or just go to Home Depot and have them mix something that is a dark color. Latex enamel cleans up easier than the spray," Duff said.

The best way to avoid oak wilt is to hold off on pruning or wounding oaks between Feb. 1 and July 1, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. When winter storms force homeowners to cut branches to prevent property damage or other problems, using paint is the next best thing. Learn more about oak wilt here.

Duff said that if a homeowner isn't sure what to do, they should hire a certified arborist to safely prune and paint trees.