CITY PROS | San Antonio Eye Specialists is our city’s state-of-the-art ophthalmology and laser eye care practice

Third-generation ophthalmologist Dr. Nader Iskander provides advanced visual treatments in cataract and LASIK vision correction.

San Antonio Eye Specialists is one of the area’s premier cataract and LASIK vision correction facility. Founded by Dr. Iskander, our premier practice offers an accredited surgical center housing the latest technology in LASIK laser vision correction, laser-assisted cataract removal and more!

Our professional team is comprised of skilled eye doctors with extensive experience in Ophthalmology and Optometry. We are dedicated to exceptional customer service and excellent surgical results. Our philosophy is simple, treating everyone like family with compassion and honesty. No matter your visual needs, our knowledgeable and caring staff offers support at every step.

We offer complimentary LASIK consultations, that allows you to meet Dr. Nader Iskander to discuss your visual options. Nader Iskander, M.D, FACS is a board-certified Ophthalmologist with over 25 years of experience and more than 20 years as a fellowship-trained refractive surgeon. Dr. Iskander is sought out for his reputation as a knowledgeable and skilled surgeon, together with his advanced diagnostic and surgical technologies makes him an authority in helping his patients achieve the vision they deserve.

Dr. Iskander trained at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and prestigious Kresge Eye Institute in Michigan. He has received numerous honors and accolades for his contributions to the science of Ophthalmology.

San Antonio Eye Specialists is a comprehensive eye care center treating patients in San Antonio since 2004. We welcome routine eye exams, dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts to same day eye emergencies. We specialize in helping people see without the aid of glasses and contact lenses using laser vision correction. For Your Eyes…Don’t Compromise! For more information, visit mySAeyes.com or call us at (210) 822-9800.

San Antonio Eye Specialists

2810 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78248

Phone: (210) 822-9800

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.