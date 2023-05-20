CITY PROS | LaHood Norton Law Group specializes in criminal defense services

Their experienced attorneys are dedicated to fighting for their clients' rights.

LaHood Norton Law Group is a San Antonio-based law firm that specializes in providing criminal defense services.

Their experienced attorneys are dedicated to fighting for their clients' rights and achieving the best possible outcomes in their cases.

What sets LaHood Norton Law Group apart from other criminal defense firms is their commitment to personalized attention and compassionate advocacy.

They understand that each case is unique and requires a tailored approach, and they work closely with their clients to ensure that they receive the best possible defense.

Their track record of success, combined with their client-centered approach, makes LaHood Norton Law Group the best choice for anyone in need of criminal defense services in San Antonio.

LAHOOD NORTON LAW GROUP

40 NE Interstate Loop 410, Suite 525

San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 797-7700

lahoodnorton.com