CITY PROS | Jurich Dental improves patients' lives through their smiles!

Jurich Dental's passion for the craft keeps them on dentistry’s leading edge. They enjoy helping individuals and families achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

At Jurich Dental Family Cosmetic and Sedation Dentistry in San Antonio, Texas, we’re committed to providing you with dental care that results in the bright, healthy smile and self-confidence you deserve.

San Antonio dentists Dr. Jurich and Dr. Stewart take pride in offering patients a full range of dental services, optimized to treat and enhance all aspects of your oral health and appearance.

Our passion for the craft keeps us on dentistry’s leading edge. We enjoy helping individuals and families achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.

To that end, we offer general and family dental services, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry. We even provide dental sedation for those who have dental anxiety or want to complete multiple dental procedures in one appointment.

Services offered:

Cosmetic dentistry

Dental implants

Emergency dental care

Sedation dentistry

Family dentistry

Gum disease treatment

Laser dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Root canal dentist

TMJ/TMD treatment

Tooth extractions

MORE ABOUT JURICH DENTAL

Office location:

13220 Huebner Road

San Antonio, TX 78230

Phone: (210) 493-3040

Hours of operation:

Monday: Noon – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Find Jurich Dental online: