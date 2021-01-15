CITY PROS | Transform your home with Bath Expo's custom shower or bath solutions

Every Home Has a Story. Here’s to Creating Yours!
At Bath Expo, you are family. And we understand that your home is more than an investment, it is a place that welcomes you home every day and where memories are made. Which is why your home and family comes first in everything we do. As a locally owned company, we are honored to help our fellow Texans make their homes more beautiful and functional to protect your family story for years to come.
Founded in 2006 in DFW, Bath Expo strives to live out our core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Service. Branching out to San Antonio and the surrounding areas in 2018, we have seen tremendous growth thanks to the beautiful community of South Texas!
We specialize in transforming your bath with our custom-designed shower or bath solutions. Our sophisticated and customizable bath and shower solutions by Jacuzzi® Bath Remodel are available in a variety of designs, depths, and colors to meet your design needs. And since our systems are 100% non-porous, they are a breeze to maintain and will never stain, chip, mildew, or crack. Here are some features we offer that we know are important to homeowners:
- Walk-In Showers
- Bathtubs
- Design Shower Systems
- Low & No Threshold Showers
- Tub-to-Shower Conversions
- Shower & Tub Combos
- Walk-In Safety Tub
Our 5-step process is tailored to deliver collaboration, respect and the highest standard of 5-Star excellence, from beginning-to-end:
- Schedule Your Free No-Obligation Quote
- Expert Design Consultation
- Pre-Install
- Fast Installation
- Customer for Life!
Let us point you in the right direction to find a bathtub replacement solution that’s sanitary, long-lasting and fits your budget. Schedule an in-home consultation today and you’ll be one step closer to a safe bathroom! We offer same-day or future appointments to fit your schedule. We look forward to meeting and working with you!
San Antonio Showroom (currently by appointment only):
4332 Tejasco Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Showroom Hours:
Monday.- Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday - Sunday Closed
Call Center Hours:
Monday.- Thursday 8am-8pm
Friday 8am-7pm
Saturday 9am-5pm
Sunday Closed
Contacts:
Phone: 1 (800) 980-3976
Website: BathExpoTX.com
Facebook: @windowexpoandbathexpo
Instagram: @windowexpoandbathexpo
