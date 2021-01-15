CITY PROS | Transform your home with Bath Expo's custom shower or bath solutions

Bath Expo helps you find the perfect bathtub replacement solution that’s sanitary, long-lasting and fits your budget.

Every Home Has a Story. Here’s to Creating Yours!

At Bath Expo, you are family. And we understand that your home is more than an investment, it is a place that welcomes you home every day and where memories are made. Which is why your home and family comes first in everything we do. As a locally owned company, we are honored to help our fellow Texans make their homes more beautiful and functional to protect your family story for years to come.

Founded in 2006 in DFW, Bath Expo strives to live out our core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Service. Branching out to San Antonio and the surrounding areas in 2018, we have seen tremendous growth thanks to the beautiful community of South Texas!

We specialize in transforming your bath with our custom-designed shower or bath solutions. Our sophisticated and customizable bath and shower solutions by Jacuzzi® Bath Remodel are available in a variety of designs, depths, and colors to meet your design needs. And since our systems are 100% non-porous, they are a breeze to maintain and will never stain, chip, mildew, or crack. Here are some features we offer that we know are important to homeowners:

Walk-In Showers

Bathtubs

Design Shower Systems

Low & No Threshold Showers

Tub-to-Shower Conversions

Shower & Tub Combos

Walk-In Safety Tub

Our 5-step process is tailored to deliver collaboration, respect and the highest standard of 5-Star excellence, from beginning-to-end:

Schedule Your Free No-Obligation Quote

Expert Design Consultation

Pre-Install

Fast Installation

Customer for Life!

Let us point you in the right direction to find a bathtub replacement solution that’s sanitary, long-lasting and fits your budget. Schedule an in-home consultation today and you’ll be one step closer to a safe bathroom! We offer same-day or future appointments to fit your schedule. We look forward to meeting and working with you!

San Antonio Showroom (currently by appointment only):

4332 Tejasco Drive

San Antonio, TX 78218

Showroom Hours:

Monday.- Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday - Sunday Closed

Call Center Hours:

Monday.- Thursday 8am-8pm

Friday 8am-7pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday Closed

Contacts: