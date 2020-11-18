CITY PROS | ATMA Energy provides solar energy solutions for your home or business

Our goal is to demystify the solar experience and provide a flawless installation for every customer, every time.

ATMA Energy's mission is to build a world connected by clean, resilient energy solutions. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in San Antonio, our core team came together to do the most good, collectively, with our individual skills. Our team of experts have developed over 547 megawatts of solar, or enough energy to power 68,375 homes!

We provide expertly engineered solutions to our residential, commercial and utility clients' energy needs. A turnkey service provider, our team of experts manages your entire project in-house.

After project completion, we offer free, 24/7 mobile system monitoring as well as a variety of operations and maintenance plans so you can trust the same team who installed your system to keep it running flawlessly year after year.

Through the end of 2020, ATMA Energy is excited to offer a $2,500 instant rebate on top of CPS Energy's $2,500 solar rebate! This means that with a solar installation from ATMA Energy, your system will qualify for $5,000 in instant rebates!

We service all of San Antonio and surrounding counties, and we regularly perform solar installations in Houston, Austin and Dallas, as well as along the Texas Coast. (We will service anywhere in Texas, really.)

ATMA Energy's founders have been recognized for their work in the solar industry, receiving awards from Build San Antonio Green in 2016 and from the City of San Antonio in 2010 and 2018. We also received a Distinguished Alumni award from St. Mary's University in 2017.

