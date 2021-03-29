CITY PROS | Atlas Floors experts are here to manage your project from start to finish

Atlas Floors Carpet One prides itself on providing the best floor covering options for any style and any budget.

At Atlas Floors Carpet One, our mission is to serve our community by providing expertise, quality and the best customer service experience in the flooring market.

Established in 1948, the company’s core values of honesty and customer service are carried on by two members of the family who started the business. Atlas looks to continue this tradition of excellence into the future by doing what they have always done: “Making Homes Beautiful Since 1948.”

Our floor covering experts are here to manage your project from start to finish. Our sales professionals are well-versed in the newest and hottest trends in the flooring industry, as well as the ever-changing standards of flooring installations.

Our installation department is made up of the city’s best flooring installers and a passionate support staff that will do anything to ensure the quality and efficiency of the installation.

Atlas Floors Carpet One prides itself on providing the best floor covering options for any style and any budget. Each of our showrooms is beautifully stocked with the latest and greatest products in carpet and hard surface flooring options.

We service all of San Antonio, surrounding counties and cities within 50 miles of the Alamo City.

Atlas Floors Carpet One

Showroom locations:

17100 San Pedro Ave

San Antonio TX, 78232

Phone: 210-496-5006

10242 SH-1604 Loop North

San Antonio TX, 78254

Phone: 210-298-5006

Hours of operation:

Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Services offered:

Residential Flooring Installation, including all surface types

Commercial Floor Covering Solutions

Kitchen and Bath

Material Sales