CITY PROS | Aqua-Tots provides world-renowned swimming instruction

Aqua-Tots has four state-of-the-art facilities in the San Antonio area.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in San Antonio, Texas, provides year-round swimming lessons for kids of all ages, including swim lessons for babies and toddlers.

Our world-renowned swimming instruction and “safety first, fun every second” approach features water safety certified swim instructors, a family-friendly environment, and a state-of-the-art facility with a comfortable 90° pool.

Aqua-Tots serves over 115 communities worldwide and is trusted by parents to teach 2.9 million swim lessons every year. Since 1991, our top priority has been the health and safety of our communities.

Please visit our website to learn more about the safety of our swim lessons and cleanliness of our facilities.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools - Northwest San Antonio

11852 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

210-446-3000

Monday 9:00am - 7:45pm

Tuesday 12:00pm - 7:45pm

Wednesday 11:00am - 7:45pm

Thursday 11:00am - 7:45pm

Friday 9:30am - 7:45pm

Saturday 8:00am - 1:45pm

Sunday Closed

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools - San Antonio - The Rim

17530 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 107, San Antonio, TX 78257

210-202-0990

Monday 9:00am - 7:45pm

Tuesday 11:00am - 7:45pm

Wednesday 9:00am - 7:45pm

Thursday 9:00am - 8:15pm

Friday 10:00am - 7:45pm

Saturday 9:00am - 1:45pm

Sunday 9:00am - 1:45pm

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools - San Antonio Dove Creek

415 West Loop 1604 South, Ste. 161, San Antonio, TX 78245

210-910-4252

Monday 8:30am - 8:00pm

Tuesday 12:00pm - 8:15pm

Wednesday 8:30am - 8:00pm

Thursday 9:00am - 8:00pm

Friday 9:30am - 8:00pm

Saturday 8:00am - 2:15pm

Sunday 9:30am - 3:00pm

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools - North Central San Antonio

630 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 109, San Antonio, TX 78216

210-625-4670

Monday 9:00am - 7:45pm

Tuesday 12:00pm - 7:45pm

Wednesday 12:00pm - 7:45pm

Thursday 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday 12:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday 8:00am - 1:00pm

Sunday Closed