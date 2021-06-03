Bexar County expands plumbing repair aid to deal with winter storm damage

The county launched its “I need a plumber” program, which will connect people to plumbers and cover eligible repair costs up to $1,500.

SAN ANTONIO — As local bulk water pickups come to a close, many in Bexar County are still without water due to busted pipes. That, coupled with a shortage of plumbers willing to go to the rural county, prompted Bexar County leaders on Friday to expand the county’s plumbing aid.

Bexar County recently launched a repair reimbursement program where qualified residents could be reimbursed for up to $1,500 in plumbing repairs caused by the winter storm. On Friday, the program headed by Precinct 1 County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, was expanded to help individuals who could not otherwise find a plumber or pay the upfront costs associated with repair.

Under the expanded aid, Bexar County will dispatch a plumber to the home and cover up to $1,500 of the costs.

"Our main goal is to ensure that I'm that our most vulnerable residents have clean running water in their homes,” Clay-Flores said.

Flanked by leaders from the suburban cities throughout the region, Wolff elaborated Friday there are nearly half a million people who live in unincorporated Bexar County and the more than two dozen suburbs.

The program is intended to benefit those who live in Bexar County, but do not live in San Antonio city limits.

Those interested can go to the Bexar County website, Bexar.org/pipes, and scroll to the bottom of the page to determine eligibility. Renters are not eligible for the program, and neither are landlords, officials explained. Individuals must also meet an income threshold in order to qualify.

Services covered include pipes within walls or ceilings, service line pipes leading to the home, pipes under the home, and outdoor hose bibs. Guidelines state pool plumbing and pumps, along with dripping shower heads and faucets that still allow for safe access to water, will not be covered.

Details about eligibility are available on the Bexar County website.