SAN ANTONIO — If your holiday tradition involves hanging ornaments on a real Christmas tree, you're not alone.

Thousands of people prefer the authentic tree over the one from the box. But, with the real trees comes a real responsibility of taking it down.

So, Solid Waste Management Department is making lives a bit easier; SWMD customers are invited to turn their live Christmas trees into mulch after the holiday season on January 4, 5, 11 and 12.

You can drop off a real tree at one of the nine locations listed between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Rusty Lyons Sports Center - 6300 McCullough, 78212

Bitters Brush - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Southeast District Center - 1318 SE Loop 410, 78220

Southside Drop-Off Center - 5450 Castroville Road, 78227

Northeast District Center - 10303 Tool Yard, 78233

Northwest District Center – 6939 W Loop 1604 N, 78254

Nelson Gardens - 8963 Nelson Road, 78252

Eisenhower Park - 19399 NW Military Highway, 78257

Stone Oak Park - 20395 Stone Oak Parkway, 78258

Customers can also compost their real Christmas trees by placing them in their green organics carts and setting them out on their normal collection date, the press release says.

Some helpful hints when preparing trees to be mulched include:

If the tree is over 6 ft. tall, cut it in half

Remove all lights, decorations and stands, even wooden ones

Do not bag trees

No live wreaths, garlands or plants will be accepted

