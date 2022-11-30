It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Where to go in the San Antonio area to see the best holiday light displays.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing more beautiful than the lights decorating our town at Christmas. Who doesn't love going to see the glittering holiday displays?

The related video above was originally published November 24.

San Antonio has quite a few places you and your family can enjoy the festive holiday season, and for some you don't even have to get out of your car!

Some are free and some will cost you a little, but all are sure to delight you.

Alamo Lights

Take an after-hours walk at the beautiful Alamo grounds, decorated with festive lights throughout that illuminate the gardens, and, of course, make sure to snap a photo using the Alamo Plaza Christmas tree as your backdrop.

Here you can see majestic trees wrapped with breathtaking lights, as well as the Alamo gardens featuring the larger-than-life, light-decorated figures of Alamo Defenders and a few other surprises.

On Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, this special after-hours experience will also include live performances, presentation from local artists, and holiday food and drinks.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

A Wonderland Christmas

Morgan’s Wonderland transforms into a winter wonderland with holiday shows, Christmas light displays, pictures with Santa and more. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and warm cookies as they explore the park and enjoy their favorite rides and attractions.

Take pictures with Santa, see their gorgeous Christmas tree, visit the exotic petting zoo, enjoy holiday performances, drink hot cocoa and eat cookies plus more!

Visit their website for more information, and CLICK HERE to get tickets.

Elf Acres Christmas lights drive-thru park

Get ready to experience the magic of the holiday season as you wind your way thru their one-mile trail of Christmas lights and animated displays, where guests will also have the chance to sing along to their favorite Christmas music on Elf Acres radio station.

Then head to play at Santa’s Village, a walkable area where you can see a synchronized light show on three mega trees, take a photo with Santa, delight in our delectable treats and shop cool light up toys and gifts.

Get your tickets by CLICKING HERE.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags

The park is transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of colorful twinkling lights throughout, magical musical shows and special appearances by Santa.

The season’s most popular show, "Majesty of Christmas," is a holiday spectacular that delivers an exciting live reenactment of the Nativity, including vocal performances by Mary and Joseph.

The night comes to life at the tree-lighting ceremony in Rockville, with lights, snow and holiday music.

Enjoy a ride on the Holiday Express Train through Fiesta Texas, and view heartwarming and whimsical Yuletide scenes designed to captivate your entire family. Also you can sing along and take photos with the Singing Saps, an animated caroling Christmas Tree Family as they perform such favorites as “Rudolph,” “White Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You."

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

Holiday Lights on the River Walk

The famous holiday lights on the River Walk will remain on from dusk to dawn nightly through Jan.9.

It's a spectacular display of over 100,000 lights (2,250 strings of light) draped over the towering bald cypress trees that line the River Walk downtown, and just north of downtown in the Pearl District.

The best part: This particular spectacle is free.

Lights Alive!

Lights Alive! is a computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages.

The intensive and immersive experience is family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern upbeat remixes, along with popular Christmas classics.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Natural Bridge Caverns

Hear your favorite carols echo through Texas’s largest underground cavern. As the sun sets behind their 30-foot Christmas tree, take a stroll through the trail of lights. Take your Santa photos, then round up his reindeer in the 5,000-square-foot outdoor maze and listen to storytime with Mrs. Claus. Don't forget to roast s'mores, enjoy live music and shop for your holiday gifts.

CLICK HERE to visit their website for tickets.

Old West Christmas Light Fest at Enchanted Springs Ranch

Travel back in time and enjoy a glimpse of Christmas inside an authentic western town with more than 40 buildings brought to life. Enjoy the rustic Old West town and beautiful scenery, which is the perfect backdrop for memory-making holiday fun!

CLICK HERE for tickets.

Santa's Ranch

Bring your friends and family and enjoy one of the best holiday light exhibits in the state. You’ll take a drive through over a mile of winding country roads in New Braunfels, while taking in the beautiful lights, animated Christmas displays, and enjoying homemade hot cocoa, kettle corn and snacks.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

This wintry wonderland features Christmas shows, festive foods, Santa Claus, the largest Christmas light display in Texas and so much more.

You’ll be greeted with millions of twinkling lights blanketing the park, then meet Santa and friends as you sip hot chocolate and sing along with Christmas carolers.

Get your tickets by CLICKING HERE.

Windcrest Light Up

The annual Windcrest Light Up is a decades-old tradition where residents decorate their homes with elaborate displays of holiday lights. A contest is held to pick the most beautifully decorated homes in various judging categories.

You are invited to drive along neighborhood streets to view the brightly lit displays. You can even nominate addresses for the Peoples Choice Award. Light Up is made possible through volunteers from Windcrest Women’s Club and the City of Windcrest.

Zoo Lights Powered by CPS Energy

Experience acres of dazzling lights, festive holiday snacks, and drinks for adults and kids, plus larger-than-life displays and photo-ops across miles of trails. Zoo Lights will run through Jan. 1.

Stroll through acres of twinkling wildlife trails with exciting surprises along the way. Sleigh through the 124-foot-long light tunnel, explore an outdoor museum of illuminated animal portraits, carol through the park on the holiday singalong express, dance at the Lakeside Light Show, meet and ride a camel, and even hang out with Santa.

Get your tickets by CLICKING HERE.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.