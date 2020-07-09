x
What's closed on Labor Day in San Antonio?

Here's a list of closures you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — There are a number of closures around San Antonio for Labor Day. And we want to make sure you're aware before you head out the door.

Here's a list of closures you can expect:

  • City Hall and most municipal offices
  • Public libraries
  • Animal care services
  • Coronavirus testing locations at Freeman Coliseum, Cuellar Community Center, Ramirez Community Center
  • San Antonio and Bexar County Parks

However, you can expect recycling and garbage pick-up to continue for Labor Day. And if you park downtown, it's free!

