What's closed on Labor Day in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — There are a number of closures around San Antonio for Labor Day. And we want to make sure you're aware before you head out the door.
Here's a list of closures you can expect:
- City Hall and most municipal offices
- Public libraries
- Animal care services
- Coronavirus testing locations at Freeman Coliseum, Cuellar Community Center, Ramirez Community Center
- San Antonio and Bexar County Parks
However, you can expect recycling and garbage pick-up to continue for Labor Day. And if you park downtown, it's free!