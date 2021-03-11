What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving is just three weeks away and thousands of retail workers and shoppers will be able to enjoy the holiday this year. So what's open and closed?
For many of the largest store chains, Black Friday will actually begin on Friday this year.
What's closed on Thanksgiving?
- Walmart
- Target
- Home Goods
- Best Buy
- Macy's
- Kohls
- Trader Joes
- Barnes and Noble
- Costco
Here's what's open on Thanksgiving:
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Big Lots
- Whole Foods
- Family Dollar
- Dollar General
- Old Navy
- H-E-B (open until noon on Thanksgiving Day)