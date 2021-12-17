Volunteers bring smiles to San Antonio child with special holiday helpers

"We're with them when the electricity is about to be shut off, when they outgrow their shoes and when they need food."

SAN ANTONIO — Her mom is dead and her dad is charged in connection with her death, but the young child traumatized by the loss is recovering thanks to the care of family and community.

At a recent meet and greet party featuring Santa Claus, the Grinch and a lot of adult elf helpers, Alayna McDonald and a merry band of other children that have experienced trauma had a blast.

The girl’s mom, Andreen, failed to show up for work March 1, 2019. Her body wasn’t found until 133 days later. Alayna’s father, Air Force Major Andre McDonald is awaiting trial in connection with her death.

But while the wheels of justice turn slowly, community volunteers with Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach say Alayna is surrounded by love.

Dancing on top of a Leon Springs Fire Department platform, the girl with the bright smile and sunny outlook laughingly agreed that Christmas is her favorite holiday.

Chasing away a costumed Grinch, Alayna hugged her fans and showed off sparkly shades, reveling in a party planned to vanquish any sense of holiday blues.

Pamela Allen, of Eagles Flight, says the little girl has done a lot of healing.

Watching Alayna laugh and play on the top of the fire truck, Allen said “That's Alayna! That's Andreen McDonald's daughter and look at her being goofy again.”

Alanya's grandmother says this wouldn't be happening without the continuing support of the group.

Hyacinth Smith said “We feel so glad Pam invited us and we feel like we can start a new chapter today."

The volunteers who helped stage the party know healing takes help so that's why an army of elves is busy year round, providing whatever families need when they have lost so much to trauma.

"We're with them when the electricity is about to be shut off, when they outgrow their shoes and when they need food," Allen said.

For the McDonalds, and many other families with tiny trauma victims, help comes in many forms. The group runs a west side center that tries to meet every need. Whether it’s diapers or warm clothing or household goods or laundry services, Eagles Flight gets donations into the hands of the people who need help the most all year long.

Allen says serving the most needy is a way to prove that love does conquer hate, and that comforting those who have lost so much leaves donors and supporters feeling enriched as well.