SAN ANTONIO — Before Santa went back to the North Pole, he made a quick stop at University Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Thanks to some local elves, he came with gifts in hand. And before checking his list twice, he added to it.

“I think what she wants for Christmas is to go home,” Santa Clause said.

While they may not be home for Christmas, Santa made sure these infants didn’t miss their first picture with St. Nick.

“It’s very awesome. She got to take her first picture with Santa and she is doing good," new mom Kayla Salazar said.

“What’s special about the NICU is that these are the youngest of the youngest that we get to take pictures with," Santa Claus aded. "And it’s a joy really to be here.”

For parents like Selena Camacho, their gifts have come early.

“She’s my little miracle, but being here and (with) Santa coming, it really means a lot,” she said.

But despite being with her little miracle, the holidays can still weigh heavy.

“Her name is Esperanza; I named her after my grandmother who passed away last month,” Camacho said.

Camacho finding solace with other NICU parents and the round the clock staff who so lovingly care for her little girl.

"Her doctors and nurses— everyone is just so good here," Camacho said. “Just seeing all the babies in here, it's sad sometimes. But every day, each baby gets stronger.”

So with the joy of the season in her heart and hands, she knows her Christmas wish of bringing Esperanza home will come true soon.

“I’m really glad to have her and I know my grandmother is watching her from heaven.”