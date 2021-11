Gonzaba Medical Group is holding a drive-thru turkey giveaway on Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio seniors can get a head start on checking off their Thanksgiving dinner list. A local company is giving away free turkeys.

Gonzaba Medical Group is holding a drive-thru turkey giveaway on Tuesday morning.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on East Petaluma Boulevard.