It's almost time to trick or treat! Here are some Halloween safety tips before you head out

Here are some simple suggestions from health experts to prevent COVID-19 spread while you're stocking up on sweets.

SAN ANTONIO — Before you step out the door this Halloween weekend, it's important to remember we’re still in a pandemic.

“It is not safe to hold an indoor party with a large number of children unmasked,” said Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, with the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

With coronavirus numbers trending downward, doctors say this year should be a lot safer than 2020 to visit your neighbors and net some sweets. As long as you make plans to be outside.

Doctors say children are the most vulnerable since many of them aren’t vaccinated yet. To keep them as safe as possible, the experts say everyone should make sure to mask up, especially if you plan to welcome trick-or-treaters at the door.

Medical experts also say the virus is more likely to spread indoors, so outside Halloween parties are highly recommended.

“I think not offering food and drink indoors is critically important to keep any type of an indoor gathering safe," Carnethon said.