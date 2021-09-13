Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes a comeback | Two shows are set for San Antonio

Tickets go on sale this Friday. The performances are on the same day, December 10 at the AT&T Center.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back! Tickets go on sale this this Friday, September 17, for two shows in December.

Last year's show was live-streamed because of the pandemic – but this year, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will bring its winter tour to the AT&T Center on December 10. It marks the 25th anniversary of the multi-platinum ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ album. The shows are on the same day: 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (often referred to as TSO) is known for being a part of many families' traditions over the holidays. The group has performed for more than 17 million fans all across the U.S.

We're BACK! After a long year off the road, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is BACK! We are coming to see you live and in person as we celebrate 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. Visit our tour page for tour dates and exclusive presale information! https://www.trans-siberian.com/tour Come join us for the rock holiday tradition we all know and love. #TSOTime Posted by Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Monday, August 30, 2021

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on September 17, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Morgan’s Wonderland, courtesy of TSO. To date, TSO has donated approximately $16 million to charities.

"After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ back to all of you.," TSO’s Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said. "We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

This year’s unforgettable multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 17 and will visit 59 cities for 99 performances across the U.S. before wrapping up on Thursday, December 30, in Cleveland and St. Louis.