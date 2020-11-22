Toy drive organizers aim to give 1,000 kids in San Antonio gifts on Christmas

“We have started to receive donations, but we still have a ways to go since this year the need is going to be so much greater,” Dawn White-Fosdick said.

SAN ANTONIO — A local toy drive is going on to make sure about a thousand children get presents on Christmas.

Christian Alliance Ministries (CAM), which is a non-profit organization, is asking for help to reach their goal amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have a list of children who are between the ages of birth to 18 who they plan on giving gifts to.

“We have started to receive donations, but we still have a ways to go since this year the need is going to be so much greater,” Dawn White-Fosdick, CAM’s director, said.

CAM serves more than 50,000 people in need each year who are struggling financially. Organizers are asking for a variety of new gifts to be donated, but if someone has a big item - like a bike or a child’s kitchen set or scooter, it will accept ones in gently used condition.

White-Fosdick said she is hoping individuals, churches, businesses and other groups within the community will pitch in by donating new, unwrapped toys and gifts. Those items will stock the CAM Emergency Christmas Store, which allows parents who don’t have the ability to buy gifts for their children this Christmas to shop. Parents are able to find gifts, books, stuffed animals, socks, gloves and other goodies for their kids at no cost.

This year the group also created an Amazon wish list to make things easier for people to support their mission.

Anything purchased that way can be shipped directly to CAM.

Donations are also being accepted at CAM’s downtown location, 110 McCullough Avenue, on or before Wednesday, December 9. Curbside drop-off is also available at the CAMpassion Warehouse in the Grace Lutheran Church parking lot.

Suggested items include the following:

Tweens and teens:

earbuds, wireless speakers, gift cards, art & craft sets, makeup and toiletry gift sets, jewelry, men’s cologne by Axe, women’s fragrances and lotions

School-age children:

Legos, dolls/playsets, action figures, building sets, sports and outdoor games, books, art and craft sets)

Preschoolers:

developmental toys, building blocks, pretend play/dress up items, bath toys, toy cars and trucks, dolls and accessories) and bikes and scooters

If you have any extra holiday decor to donate, CAM will gladly take that too. They are hoping to get new or used Christmas lights, other decorations and gift wrapping. They said even partially used rolls of wrapping paper are welcome.