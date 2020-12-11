Tickets for Spurs holiday light drive-thru experience at AT&T Center on sale now

The 1-mile long event will feature more than 4 million lights, 3D displays and photo ops with Santa - from afar. There's even a hot cocoa stop along the way.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for the ultimate holiday lights experience? The AT&T Center might be your ticket.

For $35.50 per car, you can experience the 1-mile drive-thru event called "illumi-Night" - which begins nightly at 6 p.m. on November 19 and runs through January 3.

The event will be held at the grounds of the AT&T Center with holiday card-worthy photo opportunities, tasty treats and 3D displays.

The event, which is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic is the first of its kind. For the safety of everyone, guests will stay in their own vehicles and wind through the winter wonderland, stopping for physically distanced photos with Santa, hot cocoa and other classic holiday concessions.

Event organizers say throughout the adventure, holiday music, trivia games and more will add to the fun through the interactive illumi-Night app.

Guests will enter through Gate G off of AT&T Center Parkway and wind through the magical course.

Tickets went on sale on Monday at illumi-Night.com and Ticketmaster.com. They are also available on the app.

For $63, you can buy a Santa Express Pass, which includes a general admission ticket for your vehicle, plus a unique one-of-a-kind physically distanced photo with Santa and a “skip the line pass.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance.