SAN ANTONIO — This year's holiday shopping season is short because Thanksgiving was so late in November. That also means a shorter giving season. The United Way, the largest non-profit raising money for charities, said donations are down.

Brad Mayhar, the Salvation Army of San Antonio spokesperson said, "We are getting a later start to our red kettle season, which is our biggest fundraiser of the year." The Salvation Army expected kettle donations to be down this year thanks to the shorter 26-day season.

So far, this shorter season has not impacted Goodwill San Antonio. Penny Benavidez, the Director of Communications for Goodwill San Antonio told us, "I think that's really attributed to the generous spirit of our community. We are really fortunate to live in a community that values giving to and giving back to others."

Last year, many charities saw donations drop. One of the reasons was a change in tax laws. Because of the near-doubling of the standard deduction for both single filers and married filers between 2017 and 2018, and the slight increase this year, more people are taking that rather than itemizing, meaning less of an incentive to donate.

Mayhar said the reason donations are down could be personal. "I think the main reason that people may not be giving is just because of their own personal situation, which could be a job loss or hardship the family is going through," he said.

Student debt is another another possible reason for a donation dip. GG+A surveyed 276 recent college graduates and found that 74 percent had made a charitable donation in the past and still found it important. 45 percent said donating was very important. However, among those who had not donated, 55 percent said the reason was due to cost of tuition and student loans.

Benavidez credits the economy with their uptick in donations. She said, "People are working, people are purchasing, and again we live in a community with a really generous heart and a generous spirit. People want to give to and to give back to others here in San Antonio."

Both organizations said donations are needed year-round. Mayhar said, "We have introduced kettle pay this year, which is a new QR code now equipped on all red kettle stands where you can scan that code and you can actually pay with Apple or Google pay, or just enter your credit card number."

Benavidez added, "Your donations go a long way in helping individuals right here in our community, and the need never stops. The need is year-round and donations are always needed."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

VERIFY: What articles of impeachment mean and what comes next

Where to grab your ugly Christmas sweaters

Man accused of paying $10,000 to have his ex-girlfriend killed

Hundreds of truckers stranded across the country after company shuts down