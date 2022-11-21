Here's when H-E-B, Walmart and Target will be open for Thanksgiving

Don't toss out your favorite side dish just because you forgot a crucial ingredient.

SAN ANTONIO — We've all been there: Your family is in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner when you realize you've forgotten one or two key ingredients. Where to go at the 11th hour to make your apple pie or scalloped potatoes dreams a reality?

If you're sticking around in San Antonio for the holiday, we've got answers. Here's when three of the biggest local chains will be open this week.

H-E-B

Wednesday

Stores: Open during regular hours.

Curbside service: Operating during regular hours.

Home delivery service: Operating during regular hours.

Thanksgiving Day

Stores: Open from 6 a.m. to noon.

Pharmacy: Closed.

Curbside service: Operating from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Home delivery service: Closed.

Black Friday

Stores: Open during regular hours.

Curbside service: Opens at 9 a.m.

Home delivery service: Opens at 9 a.m.

Walmart

Wednesday

Stores: Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day

Stores: Closed.

Black Friday

Stores: Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target

Wednesday

Stores: Open during regular hours.

Thanksgiving Day

Stores: Closed.

Black Friday

Stores: Most opening at 7 a.m. local time.

