Survey: Cranberry sauce among worst Thanksgiving foods; what else made the list?

Turkey, ham, dressing - or is it stuffing? - all made the list.

Now that Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving has entered the chat.

While traditionally, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, celebrating the harvest and blessings over the past year, many people look forward to the feast.

A turkey served with tons of sides will be in the bellies of many Americans come this Nov. 25, however, according to a survey, many of the holiday's most popular side dishes are no-gos.

According to a survey conducted by The Vacationer, 1,092 Americans were polled on Oct. 17 to create the Thanksgiving Travel 2021 Survey.

Surprisingly, turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing–or dressing–we'll save that argument for another day, made the top of the list for, "Which traditional Thanksgiving food do you dislike?"

Here's a look at the list starting from most disliked:

Cranberry sauce: 29.92%

Turkey: 28.09%

Green bean casserole: 24.61%

Sweet potatoes or yams: 24.25%

Stuffing or dressing: 23.42%

Coleslaw: 21.68%

Ham: 21.23%

Pumpkin Pie: 20.77%

Mashed Potatoes: 17.57%

Macaroni and Cheese: 14.73%

Corn: 13.82%

Carrots:12.08%

That's right, cranberry sauce topped the list.

During the survey, respondents were able to choose as many items that they disliked as they wanted.

The survey takes a deeper dive into the demographics that chose between the traditional Thanksgiving sides.

According to the survey, adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are twice as likely to dislike turkey than adults over 60 years old. And a little over 27 percent of adults 18 to 29 said they disliked mashed potatoes while only 9.5 percent of adults over 60 said they dislike mashed potatoes.

The survey suggests that younger Americans are just pickier eaters than their senior counterparts.