Holidays

You can take photos with Stranger Things decorations at a San Antonio home

This isn't the first time Weaver has gone all out for the spooky day. In 2018, we featured her home.

SAN ANTONIO — One local house may just be the coolest spot in town to take photos of this Halloween.

Tessie Weaver reached out to KENS 5, sending us photos and video of her Stranger Things inspired Halloween house on 1611 Mason King on the north side.

This isn't the first time Weaver has gone all out for the spooky day. In 2018, we featured her home.

Now, two years later, Weaver has brought back the unique decorations, and she's inviting folks to step inside this Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings.

"I make all the props that are displayed for fans of the show to come enjoy and take photos with," she said.

Here's a link to the Facebook event.

And photos she shared of the decorations:

Credit: Tessie Weaver
As for why Weaver took a two year break -- 2-year-old triplets.

