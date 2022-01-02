Southeast Texas firefighters distributed more than 200 brand-new coats to children in need

Operation Warm aims to provide, "warmth, confidence and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved kids to community resources needed to thrive."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Thanks to area unions from the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, more than 200 Southeast Texas children have brand-new coats.

The Beaumont Professional Firefighters donated more than 200 coats that went to Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas. On Saturday, firefighters from multiple Southeast Texas unions helped give those coats to area children in need.

This was all done in connection with Operation Warm.

Operation Warm aims to provide, "warmth, confidence and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved kids to community resources needed to thrive," according to their website.

"Participating with Operation Warm has been a really good event to help us give back to the community," Jeffery Nesom, president of the Beaumont Professional Firefighters, said.

The program is one the Beaumont Professional Program puts on annualy. Over the years, Nesom said they have donated more than 1,000 coats to help Golden Triangle children.

Those who helped distribute the coats were crews from the:

Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399

Port Neches Professional Fire Fighters IAFF L3713

Groves Professional Firefighters Association Local 1905

Orange Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1432

Port Arthur Professional Firefighters Local 397

TSAFF DVP Mark Medrano

The Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 thanked Shari Pulliam with Child Protective Services of Southeast Texas for coordinating the event.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Operation Warm can visit their website.

