SAN ANTONIO — A new Christmas tree is shining in front of the Alamo Plaza, but some residents are upset that San Antonio's official Christmas tree is standing at Travis Park for a second year.

The new tree marks the second Christmas tree H-E-B donated to the city this year.

A team spent Monday afternoon decorating the new Christmas tree. For many out of town visitors, it's a beautiful tree; however, locals who spent many years ringing in Christmas at the Alamo say it just doesn’t feel the same.

"It's different, of course it's a little smaller," Steve Monreal said.

Monreal would know. He’s called San Antonio home all of his life and remembers attending many Christmas tree lighting ceremonies at the Alamo Plaza. It’s a tradition he says was broken in 2017 when the city decided to move the traditional H-E-B Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony to Travis Park. A city spokesperson says the change was made because the park offers more space for holiday festivities, allows for easier access and more parking.

This year Monreal feared the Alamo would be treeless, so he joined forces with locals to protest the missing tree and start a new tradition. Together, a group he started set up more than 30 tiny Christmas trees in front of the Alamo Plaza on Sunday. And to his surprise, by Monday the tree H-E-B donated was fully decked out.

The Concolor Fir stands about 20 feet tall, but no longer carries the official San Antonio Christmas tree legacy. The official tree in Travis Park is a 50 foot Blue Spruce.

It's a change Monreal is getting used to. "This will work,” he said.

Monreal plans to bring the tiny Christmas trees back to the Alamo and is encouraging the community to bring their own. He says the tiny trees will be donated to families in need of holiday cheer.

