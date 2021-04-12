Soldiers' Angels looking for more veteran families to help ahead of holidays

“She gave the kids everything. Everything on their list. She asked if I needed anything else."

SAN ANTONIO — This year, Soldiers’ Angels has many people ready to adopt a family, and are looking for more veteran families they can help.

“If there are San Antonio area families that would qualify, we would like them to apply for the program early enough to actually allow people the time to shop and meet their needs,” President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angel Amy Palmer said.

Thanks to the organizations Adopt-A-Family program, families of veterans and deployed service members will get to have their Christmas list filled. Veterans like disabled Marine, and single mom of two, Stephanie Mendez.

“I tell them what's on my kids wish list, and they try and find a family or sponsor to help us out,” Mendez said.

This is Mendez’s second year with the Soldiers’ Angel program. Last year her family was adopted by a lady in Chicago who was able to help surprise her kids with gifts.

“She gave the kids everything. Everything on their list. She asked if I needed anything else. She gave me a $100 gift card to get food,” Mendez said.

She also gave Mendez the peace of mind of knowing there would be gifts and a lot of happiness waiting underneath the tree, which allowed her to focus on other things like bills.

“My kids were happy I sent her pictures of the kids opening their presents. It was really rewarding seeing their faces,” Mendez said.

Soldiers’ Angels has been providing aid, comfort, and resources to deployed service members and wounded veterans since 2003.

“We love the holidays for many reasons but we have holiday stockings, and doing about 40,000 stockings this year for everybody but our Adopt-A-Family program is our other great program,” Palmer said.