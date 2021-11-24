Soldiers’ Angels continue holiday tradition, Adopt-A-Family Program

Last year, Soldiers' Angels helped nearly 1,500 military and veteran families.

SAN ANTONIO — The national non-profit, Soldiers' Angels is continuing their holiday tradition of Adopt-A-Family program.

Businesses, organizations and individuals can choose to participate in the program to help military and veteran families in providing family holiday celebrations, according to a press release.

“Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard, and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels.

According to the release, nearly 1,500 families were supported through the Adopt-A-Family program last holiday season.

“The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who have sacrificed for the good of the nation are provided a holiday they’ve earned and deserve,” Palmer says.

The following families are eligible based on financial need:

Deployed service members who are registered and approved for deployed support, are an E1-E6, meet income requirements, and will be deployed through December 25, 2021.

Honorably discharged Post-911 wounded, ill, or injured veterans.

HUD/VASH veteran families.

To be eligible, all military or veteran families must be a legal guardian to one or more children aged 18 and under, living in the home and not yet graduated from high school, the release says.

Those families in need of additional support can visit their website through Dec. 6, 2021.