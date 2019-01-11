ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Halloween is over and your left with a "candy coma" and a house that looks like a candy store!

But don't throw away your treats just yet, here's a list of four things you can do with your leftover Halloween candy.

Candy donation to troops

There are several groups known for collecting donated candy to send to U.S. Troops in care packages. In Tampa Bay, you can donate to:

Soldier's Angels. Click here to find a donation site near you.

Operation Gratitude. Click here for more donation sites.

Dr. Elizabeth Staves, located at 5310 4th Street North in St. Petersburg (813) 385-4229

Mail-in donations can be sent to the following:

Attn: Halloween Candy Program

21100 Lassen Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311-4278



Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Tarpon Dental

2611 Keystone rd suite B7

Tarpon Springs, FL, 34688

Phone: 727-937-4285

Email: frontoffice@tarpondental.com

www.tarpondental.com

Goodnight Orthodontics

12315 W. Linebaugh Ave.

Tampa, FL, 33626

Phone: 813-968-3737

Email: lindsay@goodnightortho.com

www.goodnightortho.com

Westchase Smiles Institute

9914 W Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL, 33626

Phone: 813-920-9144

Email: marketing.westchase@gmail.com

westchasesmilesinsitute.com

Klement Family Dental

650 38th Avenue North

Saint Petersburg, FL, 33710

Phone: 727-343-8831

Email: emma@klementdental.com

www.stpetedentist.com

Re-Purpose the candy:

Besides just eating it, you could always make a trail mix out of the candy or use it as a topping on ice cream.

