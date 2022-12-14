​Shaq-A-Claus brightens holidays for kids at Henry County Boys & Girls Club

As tradition, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation provided thousands of toys, clothing, meals and more to youth – truly proving it's the most wonderful time of the year.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was busy making spirits bright at his 21st annual "Shaq-A-Claus" event Wednesday afternoon.

The Hall of Famer surprised hundreds of kids at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club in Henry County. He donned his red Santa hat and was seen giving kids high-fives.

"Make sure y’all take care of these babies," he wrote on his Instagram in part. "Lots of happy kids over here at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club this season!"

As tradition, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation provided thousands of toys, clothing, meals and more to youth across the country – truly proving it's the most wonderful time of the year.

This year, Shaq-A-Claus, along with the help of sponsors, gifted kids: haircuts, $100 Walmart gift cards, meal programs, toys and trucks, drones, backpacks, socks and more.

This was also the first "Shaq-A-Claus" event hosted at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, which opened its doors in August 2021. The facility is housed in the former Henry County Middle School, which underwent a $1.1 million renovation, a release stated.

“The kids can play in a great new space from an organization that I’m extremely proud to be associated with,” Shaq said in a release. “And they will go home with big smiles and an armful of gifts thanks to my incredibly generous sponsors who understand what makes kids feel happy, successful and supported.”